By Joshua Franklin

BERN, April 7 Swiss banks must step up their fight against money laundering, the head of the country's financial watchdog said on Thursday in the wake of a massive document leak showing how offshore companies were used to conceal cash.

"The risk posed by money laundering is on the increase in Switzerland and banks need to do more combat it," FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said remarks prepared for the watchdog's annual news conference on Thursday.

He said a number of Swiss banks were involved in the corruption scandal surrounding Brazil's Petrobras and suspicious cash flows linked to the Malaysian sovereign fund 1MDB.

"FINMA has carried out investigations into more than 20 banks in connection with these cases, and has opened seven enforcement proceedings against institutions. There are concrete indications that the measures those banks had in place to combat money laundering were inadequate," he said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)