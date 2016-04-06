ZURICH, April 6 Swiss police raided the headquarters of the European soccer body UEFA in Nyon on Wednesday to gather information about a contract reportedly signed by former UEFA official Gianni Infantino, now head of the global soccer body FIFA.

"UEFA can confirm that today we received a visit from the office of the Swiss Federal Police acting under a warrant and requesting sight of the contracts between UEFA and Cross Trading/Teleamazonas. Naturally, UEFA is providing the federal police with all relevant documents in our possession and will cooperate fully," it said.

Reports from multiple news organisations, citing leaked documents, had said Infantino signed off on a contract with two Argentine businessmen who owned Cross Trading and were later indicted in the United States. Infantino said on Tuesday he was "dismayed that his integrity was being doubted" in media reports about the contract. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)