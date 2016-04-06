ZURICH, April 6 FIFA president Gianni Infantino said a contract he signed for the sale of broadcast rights to Ecuador when he was working for UEFA had been "properly conducted" by European soccer's governing body.

"I welcome any investigation conducted into this matter. For the sake of transparency and clarity, it is essential that all elements of this dossier are disclosed, as UEFA has done," he said in a FIFA statement on Wednesday.

"Based on these documents, it is clear that all contractual matters were conducted properly by UEFA." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Angus MacSwan)