KIEV, April 4 Ukrainian lawmakers said on Monday
parliament should investigate allegations that President Petro
Poroshenko used an offshore firm to avoid tax, following a
global leak of documents from a Panama-based law firm over the
weekend.
According to the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists, Poroshenko set up an offshore company to move his
confectionery business, Roshen, to the British Virgin Islands in
August 2014 during a peak in fighting between Ukraine and
pro-Russian separatists.
Poroshenko has not commented publicly. His office said a law
firm representing companies named in the leaks would make a
statement later on Monday. A senior official in the General
Prosecutor's office said the leaked documents did not show
Poroshenko committing any crime.
The ICIJ on its website published a response from an unnamed
spokesman of Poroshenko. The spokesman said the company, Prime
Asset Partners Limited, of which Poroshenko became the sole
shareholder, was part of a corporate restructuring to help sell
the Roshen group in line with prevailing market practices.
"It is the height of cynicism to open offshore companies at
a time when hundreds of our soldiers are dying," leader of the
populist Radical Party, Oleh Lyashko, said on Facebook, adding
any investigation could lead to Poroshenko's impeachment.
The support of the Radical Party may be crucial in
Poroshenko's efforts to cobble together a new government and
avoid a snap election.
The president has made several attempts to oust Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's government, saying it has lost the
trust of the people, but he will likely need the support of
smaller parties to hold a parliamentary majority.
The IMF, the United States and the European Union are
becoming frustrated with Ukraine's patchy performance in
tackling graft, and the Fund has threatened to halt aid until
matters improve.
"I think it will have an impact in terms of further erosion
of confidence in Poroshenko," Serhiy Leshchenko, a lawmaker in
Poroshenko's faction, told Reuters.
Leshchenko and a fellow reformist lawmaker - Mustafa Nayyem
- said Ukraine's parliament, the Rada, should launch a special
investigation into the allegations.
"The only way out of this situation is with complete
openness and transparency at all stages of the unravelling of
this scandal," Nayyem said on Facebook.
Under Ukrainian legislation, only parliament can initiate an
investigation into a sitting president.
Poroshenko, who came to power after protests in 2014, has
already faced criticism over Roshen for not selling it despite
promising to do so. Last year Poroshenko had said unfavourable
market conditions made selling Roshen difficult.
Austria's financial watchdog announced on Monday it was
investigating whether lenders Raiffeisen Bank International
and Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg followed rules against
money laundering, following the leak, which prompted renewed
scrutiny of tax affairs around the world.
Two Austrian media outlets that were among the more than 100
news organisations that jointly investigated the documents'
contents reported a connection between Raiffeisen and Roshen.
Raiffeisen said it had complied with legal provisions, Hypo
Landesbank Vorarlberg had no immediate comment.
The leak has details of hundreds of thousands of clients in
more than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm
Mossack Fonseca, based in the tax haven of Panama. The head of
Mossack Fonseca has denied any wrongdoing.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Additional reporting by Natalia
Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams)