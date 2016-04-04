* Poroshenko's law firm set up offshore company
* Poroshenko defends commitment to transparency
* Law firm: tax evasion allegations are groundless
* Lawmakers: leaks will erode trust in Poroshenko
* Radical Party says Poroshenko could be impeached
By Pavel Polityuk and Alessandra Prentice
KIEV, April 4 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko defended his commitment to transparency on Monday
after lawmakers called for an investigation into allegations
contained in the so-called Panama Papers that he had used an
offshore firm to avoid tax.
According to the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists, Poroshenko set up an offshore company to move his
confectionery business, Roshen, to the British Virgin Islands in
August 2014 during a peak in fighting between Ukraine and
pro-Russian separatists.
In response, Poroshenko said he had handed over the
management of his assets to consulting and law firms on taking
office.
"I believe I might be the first top official in Ukraine who
treats declaring of assets, paying taxes, conflict of interest
issues seriously," he tweeted.
The law firm tasked with managing the sale of Roshen said
the offshore firm was set up in accordance with Ukrainian law.
"The creation of a foreign structure does not affect the tax
liabilities of the Roshen group in Ukraine, which continues to
pay taxes," Avellum said in an emailed statement.
"Any allegations of tax evasion are groundless."
Poroshenko's financial adviser, Makar Paseniuk, said the
offshore firm was created to avoid a conflict of interests by
allowing his assets to be controlled by third parties while he
remained president.
A senior official in the General Prosecutor's office said
the leaked documents did not show that Poroshenko had committed
any crime.
Lawmakers, including from within Poroshenko's own faction,
called for the creation of a parliamentary committee to
investigate the allegations, which surfaced after a global leak
of documents from a Panama-based law firm over the weekend.
Under Ukrainian legislation, only parliament can initiate an
investigation into a sitting president.
"It is the height of cynicism to open offshore companies at
a time when hundreds of our soldiers are dying," leader of the
populist Radical Party Oleh Lyashko said on Facebook, adding any
investigation could lead to Poroshenko's impeachment.
The support of the Radical Party may be crucial in
Poroshenko's efforts to cobble together a new government and
avoid a snap election.
The president has made several attempts to oust Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's government, saying it has lost the
trust of the people, but he will likely need the support of
smaller parties to assemble a parliamentary majority.
The IMF, the United States and the European Union are
becoming frustrated with Ukraine's patchy performance in
tackling graft, and the Fund has threatened to halt aid until
matters improve.
"The revelations of Poroshenko's offshore accounts will
further destabilise the Ukrainian government, which has been in
a state of crisis for over a month," said Daragh McDowell of the
risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
"Poroshenko's credibility in the eyes of Ukraine's Western
allies will take a massive hit at a time when political
infighting has already delayed the release of IMF loans."
Poroshenko, who came to power after protests in 2014, has
already faced criticism for not selling Roshen despite promising
to do so.
Paseniuk said there had been no credible offers for the
company so far, prompting those managing the sale to consider
selling it off in parts. Talks to sell Roshen's Russia-based
Lipetsk factory were continuing, he said.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Additional reporting by Natalia
Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Balmforth)