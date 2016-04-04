KIEV, April 4 The Ukrainian general prosecutor's
office has seen no evidence that President Petro Poroshenko
committed a crime based on leaked documents regarding alleged
offshore assets, a senior official for the office said on
Monday.
"According to a preliminary study of the information
published by some media concerning the violation of law by
President Petro Poroshenko, the general prosecutor's office does
not see any elements of a crime," Vladislav Kutsenko told
journalists.
The leak over the weekend gave details of hundreds of
thousands of clients in more than 11.5 million documents from
the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in the tax haven of
Panama.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by John Stonestreet)