By Elizabeth Dilts and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK May 11 The U.S. Treasury Department
wants to go after money launderers, tax evaders and terrorists
by cracking open the shell companies they use to hide cash
flows, but critics say a new agency effort to identify them
could be easily evaded.
Treasury last week issued a new rule, effective in 2018,
requiring financial institutions to obtain the identities of
"beneficial owners" of their client companies and at least one
senior manager. Financial firms will have to verify their
identities through documents such as passports - but will not
have to confirm their ownership stakes in the companies.
That could allow criminals to provide false information with
little risk of getting caught, critics say.
"If a company has criminal intent, they are probably not
going to file that their beneficial owner is ISIS," said Anders
Rodenberg, who oversees relationships with financial firms in
North America at Bureau van Dijk, a beneficial-ownership data
provider.
The Treasury Department says its rule - along with separate
but related legislation it proposed to Congress - strikes the
right balance between rooting out corruption and avoiding
burdensome requirements on financial firms and legitimate
clients.
But what if a customer lies?
"Then they are committing fraud," said Steve Hudak,
spokesman for Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
Treasury and law enforcement officials can contact the
person a company names as a senior manager if they want to
investigate further, Hudak said.
The regulation - called the Customer Due Diligence rule -
has been in the works since 2012. It comes at a time when
President Obama and other world leaders are under pressure to
respond to a string of recent reports known as the Panama
Papers.
Distributed by a group of investigative journalists, the
reports disclosed how rich and powerful people, including heads
of state and convicted financial criminals, use shell companies
to avoid paying taxes.
Treasury's rule will apply to banks, brokers, mutual funds
and other financial firms. It will require them not only to
collect data on owners and managers, but to update records with
changes they discover during routine checks.
Legislation proposed by the agency, which requires
congressional approval, would create a federal database and
require companies to register either when they incorporate or
transfer ownership to the U.S. from overseas.
Critics contend that the plan does not go far enough to
unmask shell companies' true owners. They argue a criminal
enterprise can, for instance, keep individual ownership stakes
below 25 percent and list anyone as a point person, even if he
or she has no real management responsibilities.
"You can only keep the honest people honest," said Steve
Goldstein, chief executive of Alacra, which provides services to
banks seeking to comply with current "know-your-customer"
regulations. "I don't think it will be that hard for a bad-actor
beneficial owner to avoid detection."
Industry groups ranging from the American Bankers
Association to the American Bar Association have offered
different criticism, arguing compliance with the rules will be
too costly and time-consuming.
James Richards, Wells Fargo & Co's global director
of financial crimes risk management, said it will be hard to
meet new requirements because the information clients provide
ranges widely in quality.
"We have to trust without being able to verify that the
information they are giving us is accurate," he said. "The
innocent will give us good information or sloppy, bad
information by mistake. The guilty will give us bad information,
and we won't be able to tell the difference."
WHO OWNS WHAT?
Having access to a central database maintained by the
government could make a difference, Richards said. But as it
stands, corporations are formed across 50 states, whose
governments have resisted collecting beneficial-ownership data.
In April alone, more than 12 million ownership changes -
400,000 a day - took place at corporations worldwide, according
to Orbis, a database of incorporation records owned by Bureau
van Dijk. A few corporations may change ownership to hide from
international sanctions, but most times it happens as a result
of ordinary business practices like opening a foreign
subsidiary.
The sheer volume of changes makes it difficult for even
legitimate companies to track and report them.
For example, a tire company bought by private equity might
know the name of its new owner, but not the investors who put
money into the private equity fund. Likewise, the private equity
company may not know the identities of the investors, who may
have channeled money through family offices or other funds.
Rodenberg, of Bureau van Dijk, said the new rule is a
"significant" step forward, but may ultimately provide little
transparency.
"Companies all know who owns them and are notified if this
ownership changes," he said. "However, often companies don't
know the owners' owners - and even less the owners' owners'
owners."
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts and Suzanne Barlyn in New York;
Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Brian Thevenot)