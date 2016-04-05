WASHINGTON, April 5 The White House has not seen any concerns raised about the world economy as a result of the so-called Panama Papers revelations, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

Earnest addressed reporters after Iceland's leader said he would step down after leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm shed light on the financial arrangements of an array of politicians and public figures across the globe and the companies and financial institutions they use.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)