PANAMA CITY Nov 19 The wait time to pass
through the Panama Canal has shortened to four days, down from
more than 10 days last month, the authority that runs the
waterway said on Thursday.
"We have reduced by 60 percent the wait time for vessels
after measures applied amid an unusual demand and extreme
weather conditions," the authority said in a statement.
To shorten the backlog, non-critical maintenance was
postponed, bookings for priority passage have been reduced twice
since mid-October and additional crews have been assigned to
increase capacity at the canal's locks.
More vessels coming from the U.S. Gulf Coast and larger
tankers trying to pass through the canal contributed to the
backlog, according to the canal authority.
Several days of fog affected 107 vessels and a lower lake
level also increased the wait time.
Tracking systems showed more than 130 vessels at the end of
October between the canal's two anchorages, including bulkers
and tankers.
The authority confirmed it had received several complains
from users. A normal waiting period is 24-36 hours.
