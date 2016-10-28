(Repeats without changes to additional subscribers)
COPENHAGEN Oct 27 The Panama Canal is likely to
attract up to 15 percent more tonnage next year after an upgrade
which means it can now accommodate gas tankers previously too
large to transit, its operator said on Thursday.
The expanded canal opened in June, fitted with new locks
that allow ships three times bigger than previously to pass
through.
"We expect to get ... more tonnage specifically because of
the expansion," Panama Canal Authority Chief Executive Jorge
Quijano told Reuters in an interview at the Danish Maritime
Forum conference in Copenhagen.
"Hitting those targets will of course depend on the (global)
economy ... But in the worst of cases I think we will see 10
percent and in the best of cases 13-15 percent."
Container shipping tonnages were up, "but we also have LNG
shipments that we didn't have before." Both liquefied natural
gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers were contributing
to the increase, he said.
Shipping industry experts told Reuters in August that many
large tankers were having to undergo inconvenient retrofits to
pass through the canal's new locks. The Authority acknowledged
at the time that some vessels would probably need new chocks and
bollards added.
"We've only had three bulk carriers that are larger than
Panamax going through the expanded canal," Quijano said.
Quijano said it was far from certain that Egypt would
succeed in efforts to persuade container shipping firms to agree
to advance toll payments in exchange for discounts.
"I've had discussions with (Suez Canal Authority Chairman
Mohab) Mamish and he seems very gung ho on that this will
actually take place. But it depends really on the customer."
He said the Panama Authority would not rule out something
similar.
But it already operated a 'frequent flyer' system for
container vessels and would take time to assess how the expanded
version was operating in terms of tonnage and efficiency before
making any changes to its toll structure.
"Maybe by 2018 we'll have a full year of 2017 and part of
2018 to implement a structure that is a little bit more
flexible," he said.
Its expansion would give the Panama Canal an extra layer of
protection against economic downturns and the shipping
industry's current struggles.
"We are always hoping economies will pick up," he said.
"But our growth is ... now more related to the fact that we
can offer economies of scale and gain back what we have lost
from other areas."
