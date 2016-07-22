(Corrects to show British Merchant cargo is from Trinidad,
paragraph 7)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, July 21 The United States will ship its
first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo through an expanded
Panama Canal next week.
The waterway shaves distances between export plants dotted
along the Gulf of Mexico and Asia to 9,000 miles from 16,000,
allowing U.S. producers to better compete in one of the world's
biggest gas consuming markets.
The size of most LNG tankers had previously prevented them
from squeezing through, forcing them to sail around South
America instead.
Royal Dutch Shell's Maran Gas Apollonia tanker
loaded up at Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG export
plant in Louisiana and will arrive at the Panama Canal on July
25, according to Kpler LNG, a shipping analysis firm.
Shipping data shows the vessel to be heading in the
direction of Panama.
Shell owns the entire output of Sabine Pass's first
production line.
A day later BP Plc's British Merchant will begin
passing through the Panama Canal carrying a cargo from Trinidad
and Tobago to Manzanillo on Mexico's Pacific coast.
It is not known where in the Pacific Shell's vessel will
sail.
The Panama Canal Authority confirmed the Maran Gas Apollonia
tanker will transit the expanded canal on July 25, and the
British Merchant is scheduled for July 26.
A surge in U.S. natural gas production thanks to the shale
revolution stimulated billions of dollars of investment in
building LNG export terminals, transforming the United States
from an importer of LNG to an exporter of the fuel.
By 2019, the United States will be pumping out around 60
million tonnes of LNG annually.
So far only Sabine Pass is exporting LNG and output will
double to 9 million tonnes per annum as Cheniere adds a second
production line later this year.
