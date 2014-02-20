TORONTO Feb 20 Pan American Silver Corp
reported a much bigger fourth-quarter loss on Thursday
because of a sharp drop in metal prices and a charge to write
down the value of its Dolores mine.
The Vancouver-based company took a $218.1 million noncash,
after-tax impairment charge on the mine, which is located in
Mexico, due to a decline in prices and higher taxes.
The miner's average silver price dropped to $20.28 per ounce
from $33.41.
However, Pan American's all-in sustaining cost of silver
fell 33 percent to $17.03 per ounce sold.
Excluding the impairment charge and other items, the company
posted a loss of $84.3 million, compared with a year-earlier
profit of $55.1 million.
The net loss widened to $293.1 million, or $1.94 a share,
from $31.5 million, or 18 cents a share.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $192.4 million.