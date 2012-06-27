TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Panasonic Corp plans to avoid share buybacks in the current business year to next March 31, company president Fumio Ohtsubo told its annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

Panasonic, one of Japan's best-known brands, reported a record loss last business year due to slumping sales of TVs and other electronic products. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Michael Watson)