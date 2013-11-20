Nov 21 Japanese consumer electronics firm
Panasonic Corp will launch about five compact digital
cameras next year, half of this year's number, as it looks to
return the business to profitability by fiscal 2014, the Nikkei
reported.
Panasonic has been shifting its focus to products for
businesses, such as automotive systems and housing fixtures, as
it steps back from struggling operations in TVs and other
consumer gadgets.
The new cameras, with features such as high-magnification
zoom, will cost at least 30,000 yen ($300). Panasonic will focus
on mirrorless single-lens models, the business daily said. ()
The company expects its digital camera business to report
losses for the second straight year, Nikkei said.
Global digital camera sales will likely fall by more than 2
million units this fiscal year to about 4 million, the newspaper
reported.