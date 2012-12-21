TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said on Friday that it would appeal a decision by the European
Commission to fine it 252 million euros ($327 million) on
charges of fixing prices for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray
tubes along with five other companies.
The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips
, LG Electronics Toshiba Corp
Samsung SDI and French company Technicolor
a total of 1.47 billion euros, its biggest antitrust penalty in
history.
The Commission on Dec 5 said executives from the European
and Asian companies had met until six years ago to fix prices
and divide up markets for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray
tubes, a business that has since been replaced by flat panel
displays.
Panasonic in a statement said it "will seek a fair
judgment".
Until now, the Commission's biggest antitrust penalty had
been a 1.38 billion euro fine imposed on participants in a car
glass cartel in 2008.