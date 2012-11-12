BRIEF-WebMD announces exploration of strategic alternatives
* Board has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Panasonic Corp unit Sanyo Electric Co is in talks to sell its digital camera business to an investment fund as early as this year, the Nikkei business daily said.
Sanyo, which has no camera brand of its own, supplies products on an original equipment manufacturing basis to several companies including Olympus Corp. Digital camera production reached about 11 million units in the year ended March 2011, the daily said.
Sanyo has sought potential buyers among domestic and overseas manufacturers, the Nikkei said. Negotiations proved difficult because the company's operations focus on the shrinking compact digital cameras market, the daily said.
* Board has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc said it would terminate a deal to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division to German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG , citing security concerns raised by the U.S. government.
* Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction