TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Spanish auto-parts maker Ficosa International SA for an undisclosed amount as part of a "capital and business alliance".

In a statement, Panasonic said the companies plan to combine their know-how to accelerate the launch of electronic technologically advanced automotive mirrors that support safe driving.

They plan to start their alliance by end-March 2015 subject to regulatory approval, it added.

Sources had told Reuters last week that Panasonic was in talks about taking a stake in Ficosa. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)