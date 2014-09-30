TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in
Spanish auto-parts maker Ficosa International SA for
an undisclosed amount as part of a "capital and business
alliance".
In a statement, Panasonic said the companies plan to combine
their know-how to accelerate the launch of electronic
technologically advanced automotive mirrors that support safe
driving.
They plan to start their alliance by end-March 2015 subject
to regulatory approval, it added.
Sources had told Reuters last week that Panasonic was in
talks about taking a stake in Ficosa.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)