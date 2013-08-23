TOKYO Aug 23 Toshiba Corp, U.S.
private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR)
and a consortium including Bain Capital are expected to
participate in the final round of bids next week for Panasonic
Corp's healthcare business, a deal that could fetch as
much as $1.5 billion, sources with knowledge of the matter said
on Friday.
Panasonic is looking to raise funds by selling shares in the
healthcare unit, whose products include blood sugar monitoring
equipment, hearing aids and electronic medical record-keeping
systems.
The deadline for the second round of bids is set for Monday.
U.S. investment fund Bain Capital has teamed up with Japanese
trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd and Development Bank of
Japan Inc for the auction, said the sources, who were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Panasonic is expected to shortlist a bidder in early
September for exclusive negotiations, the sources said.