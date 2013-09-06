TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Panasonic Corp is
planning to grant preferential negotiating rights to U.S.
private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR)
in the partial sale of its healthcare unit, the Nikkei business
newspaper said on Friday.
Panasonic has been looking to raise funds by selling shares
in the healthcare unit, whose products include blood sugar
monitoring equipment and electronic medical record-keeping
systems.
The Nikkei said Panasonic plans to sell a majority stake in
its medical unit for around 150 billion yen ($1.5 billion) and
to enter final negotiations with the goal of reaching agreement
on various conditions before the end of this month.