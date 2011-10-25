Oct 25 Panasonic Corp will start
manufacturing small and midsize LCD panels for tablet devices at
its television panel production base next spring as business for
larger displays worsens, the Nikkei business daily said.
Domestic demand for TVs plunged after the termination of
government subsidies for energy-efficient home appliances,
pushing down the price of large LCD panels, Nikkei said.
Panasonic plans to gradually increase production of
tablet-size LCD panels to half the output at its plant in Hyogo
Prefecture. The company will shift its focus from TV LCD panel
operations to 50-inch and larger panels, which have healthier
margins, the daily said.
Panasonic merged its small and midsize LCD panel operations
with Toshiba Corp's in 2002. But it exited the business
in 2009 by selling its entire stake in the joint venture to
Toshiba, the Nikkei said.
