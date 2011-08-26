(Follows alerts)

Aug 27 Panasonic Corp will bring Sanyo Electric Co under its own bond-financing umbrella in January, ending independent bond offerings by the Panasonic subsidiary, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Panasonic will also takeover Sanyo's outstanding bonds. The two electronics manufacturers will combine their fundraising ahead of a businesses integration set for January, the daily said.

Sanyo will have 40 billion yen ($520.5 million)in outstanding bonds at the end of this month, and instead of issuing new bonds it will share in capital procured by Panasonic, the paper said.

Though Sanyo will remain an independent firm, its role will be limited to managing its own assets and a few businesses not rolled into Panasonic, the daily reported. ($1 = 76.855 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)