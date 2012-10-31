PRAGUE Oct 31 Panasonic Corp will shut its Czech factory making LCD panels for flat televisions by the end of the year and lay off all 590 staff, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Panasonic, which has been operating the plant in the Czech town of Zatec 85 kilometres north-west of Prague since 2007, will also close its unit producing LCD screens for TVs in Malaysia as it shifts its focus to small-format panels, the company said in a news release.

The electronics maker will keep its other Czech plant in Pilsen, 102 kilometres south-west of Prague, where it makes LCD televisions, the company said. It will buy screens for the sets from other supliers, it said. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Jason Webb)