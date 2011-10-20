(Corrects Sharp code in paragraph 4 to )

TOKYO Oct 20 Panasonic Corp will cut plasma TV panel production and cut about 1,000 jobs, as its loss-making television unit struggles to compete with Asian rivals, a report said on Thursday.

Panasonic will stop plasma panel production at its Amagasaki No. 3 factory in Hyogo prefecture, broadcaster NHK said on its website, citing a source close to the matter.

The company is also considering selling off a liquid-crystal display panel plant at Mobara in Chiba prefecture, NHK said.

Panasonic, along with domestic rivals Sony and Sharp , is struggling to compete with the likes of South Korea's Samsung Electronics . (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)