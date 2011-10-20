(Corrects Sharp code in paragraph 4 to )
TOKYO Oct 20 Panasonic Corp will cut
plasma TV panel production and cut about 1,000 jobs, as its
loss-making television unit struggles to compete with Asian
rivals, a report said on Thursday.
Panasonic will stop plasma panel production at its Amagasaki
No. 3 factory in Hyogo prefecture, broadcaster NHK said on its
website, citing a source close to the matter.
The company is also considering selling off a liquid-crystal
display panel plant at Mobara in Chiba prefecture, NHK said.
Panasonic, along with domestic rivals Sony and
Sharp , is struggling to compete with the likes of South
Korea's Samsung Electronics .
