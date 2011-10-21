TOKYO Oct 21 Panasonic Corp is to drop
a plan to convert a television panel plant in Japan into a solar
panel factory, due to ever-harsher competition and the
disadvantage of the strong yen, said a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
The company is also in talks with public-private venture
Japan Display about selling a liquid-crystal display TV panel
plant at Mobara, two sources with knowledge of the matter said
Panasonic had planned to convert its Amagasaki No. 1 TV
panel plant to solar panel use and export the plasma TV panel
manufacturing equipment for use at a plant in Shanghai, but will
drop the plan and halt panel production.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Isabel Reynolds; Editing
by Joseph Radford)