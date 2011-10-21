TOKYO Oct 21 Panasonic Corp is to drop a plan to convert a television panel plant in Japan into a solar panel factory, due to ever-harsher competition and the disadvantage of the strong yen, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company is also in talks with public-private venture Japan Display about selling a liquid-crystal display TV panel plant at Mobara, two sources with knowledge of the matter said

Panasonic had planned to convert its Amagasaki No. 1 TV panel plant to solar panel use and export the plasma TV panel manufacturing equipment for use at a plant in Shanghai, but will drop the plan and halt panel production.

