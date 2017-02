TOKYO Feb 3 Panasonic is likely to post a net loss of more than 700 billion yen ($9.2 billion) for the full year to March, hurt by the write-down of the goodwill it had booked on the acquisition of Sanyo Electric, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday.

The company, which had previously forecast a loss of 420 billion yen, is scheduled to announce its results later in the day. ($1 = 76.1500 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)