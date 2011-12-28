(Corrects to fix company name in the text)
DEC 29 - Dec 29 (Reuters) - PANASONIC : * To make led lights in China for sale in local market from next year-NIKKEI * Production may begin in current fiscal year by converting some production lines at Beijing,Hangzhou factories-NIKKEI
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-Shenzhen Clou Electronics reaches settlement with ReneSola Ltd
* Says the co agreed to pay 24.7 million yuan to ReneSola Ltd
UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2
ZURICH, Feb 8 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to close in the second quarter of 2017 as it makes progress in winning regulatory approval for the deal, it said on Wednesday.