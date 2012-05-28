May 29 Japanese electronics group Panasonic Corp
plans to nearly halve its headquarters division
workforce through early retirement and transfers to
subsidiaries, Nikkei business daily said.
The company, which incurred a record 772.1 billion yen
($9.71 billion) group net loss for the year ended March 31, will
trim its 7,000-strong headquarters workforce by 3,000 to 4,000,
the business daily reported.
Panasonic, which has reduced staffing levels in hard hit
segments such as televisions and cameras, aims to achieve a 50
billion yen group net profit in the year ending March 2013
through the proposed overhaul and other measures, the paper
said.
The maker of Viera TVs and Lumix cameras hopes to speed up
decision making through these streamlining measures, which will
be overseen by incoming President Kazuhiro Tsuga, the business
daily reported.
Discussions with the workers are expected to begin in July,
with the company likely to start offering early retirement as
soon as this fall, the paper said.
The company is also considering spinning off R&D and
production technology functions. Procurement division personnel
could be transferred to closely affiliated segments, Nikkei
said.
($1 = 79.4850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)