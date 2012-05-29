(Adds company comment, share price, background)
* Headquarters workforce to be cut by around half-Nikkei
* R&D, production tech functions could be spun off-Nikkei
* Shares gain 3.1 pct, bucking Tokyo market fall
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Panasonic Corp
plans to nearly halve the number of workers at its headquarters
through early retirement and transfers to subsidiaries, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, sending shares in the
electronics group up 3 percent.
The maker of Viera TVs and Lumix cameras, which incurred a
record 772 billion yen ($9.7 billion) group net loss for the
year ended March 31, will trim its 7,000-strong headquarters
workforce by 3,000 to 4,000, the daily said.
A Panasonic spokeswoman said the the reported job cuts had
not been decided, but added that the company was constantly
looking into ways to restructure its business.
Incoming president Kazuhiro Tsuga, due to take his post next
month, has said one of his main missions would be to speed up
decision-making, pledging to get Panasonic's ailing TV business
back on a firm footing within two years.
The expected streamlining measures follow similar moves at
domestic rival Sony Corp, whose new chief Kazuo Hirai
last month outlined plans to cut 10,000 jobs, or 6 percent of
the global workforce at the firm, which is also hobbled by a
loss-making TV division.
Both Sony and Panasonic have faced fierce competition from
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and LG
Electronics Inc after dominating the global TV
market in the 1980s and 1990s.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Sony and
Panasonic were in talks to jointly develop the technology to
mass produce next-generation OLED televisions, widely seen
replacing current LCD TVs.
Panasonic would start discussing the job cuts with workers
in July and likely start offering early retirement soon after,
the Nikkei said.
The company was also considering spinning off R&D and
production technology functions, the paper said. Procurement
division personnel could be transferred to closely affiliated
segments.
Panasonic, which has already reduced staffing levels in
hard-hit segments such as televisions and cameras, aimed to
achieve a 50 billion yen group net profit in the year ending
March 2013, the Nikkei said.
Panasonic's shares were up 3.1 percent at 532 yen in early
Tokyo trade, bucking a 0.5 percent fall in the broader Topix
index.
($1 = 79.4850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim in TOKYO, Maneesha Tiwari in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Pullin)