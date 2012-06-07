TOKYO, June 7 Panasonic Corp's
President Fumio Ohtsubo said on Thursday that the Japanese
electronics maker has no plan at present to invest in medical
equipment maker Olympus Corp, which is struggling to
recover from an accounting scandal.
Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that Panasonic is
making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635
million) in capital to Olympus, a move that would boost the
depleted capital of the endoscope and camera maker.
Shareholders' equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total
assets as of the end of March, below the 20 percent level widely
regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by
Michael Watson)