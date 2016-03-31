TOKYO, March 31 Japan's electronics maker Panasonic Corp has forecast that sales in fiscal year 2018 will miss a previously-set target by 12 percent amid an uncertain global economy.

The company, presenting its medium-term business outlook to journalists, said it now expects sales of 8.8 trillion yen ($78.28 billion) for the year starting April 2018, scrapping its previous target of 10 trillion yen.

The move shows that even one of the strongest of Japan's consumer electronics companies is struggling to grow as the country's consumer spending weakens, inflation stalls and China's slowdown threatens to undermine the export-reliant economy.

