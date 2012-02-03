TOKYO Jan 31 Panasonic Corp
posted a quarterly net loss of 197.6 billion yen ($2.59 billion)
on Tuesday and forecast a record 780 billion yen full-year net
loss, hurt by weak demand for its TVs and the cost of
restructuring operations.
The loss at the maker of Viera TVs for the October-December
period compared with a consensus estimate of an 8.4 billion yen
net loss, based on a Smartestimate of three analysts on Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Panasonic has been hurt by poor sales of its TVs amid weak
demand and stiff competition, and is accounting for the cost of
shuttering some panel production and laying off workers.
The revised full-year net loss forecast compared with a 470
billion yen loss consensus estimate of 19 analysts polled by
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Panasonic, which competes with South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co, Sony Corp and Sharp
Corp, have fallen by 45 percent in the past 12 months
and slid to their lowest close in more than 30 years on
Thursday. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average fell 15
percent over the same period.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)