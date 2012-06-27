TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Panasonic Corp took all necessary restructuring steps on a group basis in the business year ended in March, outgoing president Fumio Ohtsubo told its annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

Ohtsubo told shareholders the company would strengthen the management structure of individual divisions as needed.

Kazuhiro Tsuga, who will replace Ohtsubo as president later on Wednesday, has said one of his main missions will be to speed up decision-making, pledging to get Panasonic's ailing TV business back on a firm footing within two years. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Michael Watson)