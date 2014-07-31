BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka reports new $10 mln share buyback program
July 31 Panasonic Corp :
* Will invest in Tesla Motors Inc's Gigafactory in stages, watching auto demand - CFO Hideaki Kawai
* Ultimately a big investment could be necessary for Tesla battery factory - Kawai Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
* Whole Foods Market announces new sourcing policy for sustainable, traceable canned tuna
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform