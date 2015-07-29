(Corrects reason for decline in the first paragraph)

TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Panasonic Corp on Wednesday booked a 7 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit, missing analyst estimates, as sales fell in its appliances and housing technology businesses.

Operating profit for April-June fell to 76.56 billion yen ($619.02 million) from 82.29 billion yen in the same quarter a year prior, the company said in a statement.

The result compared with the 92.7 billion yen average estimate of 19 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 123.6800 yen) (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Christopher Cushing)