TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese electronics maker
Panasonic Corp slashed its annual outlook to a 420
billion yen ($5.5 billion) net loss on Monday, hit by
restructuring costs and sluggish economies in the United States
and Europe.
That compares with the company's previous forecast for a net
profit of 30 billion yen in the year to March 2012 and last
year's net profit of 74 billion yen.
In the July-September quarter, the company earned
an operating profit of 42 billion yen, beating its own forecast
of a 4.4 billion yen profit, but falling short of analysts'
consensus of 50 billion yen. A year earlier, it earned an
operating profit of 85.2 billion yen.
The maker of Viera televisions and Lumix cameras cut its
full-year operating profit forecast to 130 billion yen from 270
billion yen. That compares with market expectations of a 225
billion yen profit, based on the average estimate of 21 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Panasonic President Fumio Ohtsubo is set to brief on the
company's growth strategy at 0800 GMT, at which he is expected
to announce details of a broad restructuring, aimed at cutting
costs and stripping out overlapping businesses following the
buyout of subsidiary Sanyo.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and
Chris Gallagher)