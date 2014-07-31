BRIEF-Egypt's EFSA exempts Americana Group from making mandatory offer to buy shares in Cairo Poultry
March 15 Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority
TOKYO, July 31 Panasonic Corp and Tesla Motors Inc said on Thursday that they have agreed to a partnership to construct a large-scale battery plant planned by Tesla in the United States, known as the Gigafactory.
Under the agreement, Tesla will prepare, provide and manage the land while Panasonic will manufacture and supply cylindrical lithium-ion cells and invest in the equipment, machinery and other manufacturing tools, they said in a joint statement.
The companies did not provide an investment amount. A source told Reuters this week that Panasonic planned to initially invest about 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in the plant. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)
March 15 Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.