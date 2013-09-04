* Company had $15 billion in losses last 2 fiscal years
TOKYO, Sept 4 Panasonic Corp will pull
out of the smartphone market in Japan and pare its smartphone
operations to outsourced production in emerging markets like
India, the company's president said on Wednesday.
The Japanese electronics company, which has suffered $15
billion in losses over its latest two financial years, is
staking its turnaround on a transformation from a consumer
gadget maker to a supplier for other businesses.
The architect of this turnaround plan, Panasonic President
Kazuhiro Tsuga, has warned he would weed out any division that
fails to meet a 5 percent operating margin goal within three
years.
Tsuga told Reuters in an interview that the company's mobile
division was likely to lose more than the 1.1 billion yen
($11.02 million) targeted loss for the financial year ending
next March. Panasonic's mobile division posted an 8.1 billion
yen loss last year.
"It's not acceptable for the company to be bleeding red ink
like this, so we have to think about ways to develop assets that
we do have in a more effective direction," Tsuga said.
While the company is stepping back from the consumer
smartphone market, it has said it is developing smartphones for
business use that would be similar to its popular "Toughbook"
notebook PC series.
Panasonic is one of several handset makers caught out by the
meteoric rise of the two dominant smartphone makers - Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronic Co Ltd - which have
upended the traditional hierarchy of mobile players.
Microsoft Corp this week agreed to buy Nokia's
phone business, which once dominated the global
market but has slipped drastically in recent years.
Japanese consumers, once partial to highly customised
feature phones made by Panasonic, NEC Corp and Fujitsu
Ltd, have since moved in large numbers to Apple's
popular iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy series.
In 2001, Panasonic was the second-largest handset maker in
Japan, after NEC, with more than 19 percent of the market. Last
year, it barely had a 7 percent share, far behind Apple's 25
percent lead.
Tsuga said Panasonic did not need to manufacture and sell
its own smartphones under a vertically integrated business
model, but will instead use the company's brand to sell phones
made by other manufacturers as it does already in India.
The knockout blow to its business came when NTT DoCoMo Inc
, Japan's biggest mobile carrier and a loyal distributor
for Japanese-made handsets, announced it would promote only Sony
Corp's flagship Xperia smartphone and the Samsung
Galaxy during its summer campaign.
NEC announced in July that it would pull out of smartphones
after discussions to sell its handset business to Lenovo Group
Ltd fell through, sources familiar with the matter
said.