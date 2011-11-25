(Adds details, background)

TOKYO Nov 25 Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will invest $580 million to build a solar cell plant in Malaysia, starting up its first such factory overseas as strength in the yen makes domestic production more expensive.

The Malaysia plant will start production in December 2012 and will have annual production capacity of 300 megawatts, boosting Panasonic's solar output capacity by 50 percent to about 900 megawatts.

The plant, which will be located in Kedah and employ 1,500 people, will produce wafers, cells, and modules, the company said in a statement.

Competition among Japan's big solar panel makers, including Sharp Corp and Kyocera Corp, is intensifying as they look to compete with rivals overseas. At the same time, demand for solar panels is expected to slump in Europe due to cuts in government funding. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Isabel Reynolds)