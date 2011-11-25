Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO Nov 25 Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will invest $580 million to build a solar cell plant in Malaysia, starting up its first such factory overseas as strength in the yen makes domestic production more expensive.
The Malaysia plant will start production in December 2012 and will have annual production capacity of 300 megawatts, boosting Panasonic's solar output capacity by 50 percent to about 900 megawatts.
The plant, which will be located in Kedah and employ 1,500 people, will produce wafers, cells, and modules, the company said in a statement.
Competition among Japan's big solar panel makers, including Sharp Corp and Kyocera Corp, is intensifying as they look to compete with rivals overseas. At the same time, demand for solar panels is expected to slump in Europe due to cuts in government funding. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Isabel Reynolds)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.