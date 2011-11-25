TOKYO Nov 25 Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will invest 45 billion yen ($583.58 million) to build a solar cell plant in Malaysia to lower costs and meet growing demand for renewable sources of energy.

The Malaysia plant will start production in December 2012 and will have annual production capacity of 300 megawatts, it said. That would boost Panasonic's solar output capacity by 50 percent to about 900 megawatts. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)