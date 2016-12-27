GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
TOKYO Dec 27 Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday that it will hold a news briefing at 5:30 p.m. in Japan (0830 GMT) on its solar cell business.
The Japanese electronics conglomerate did not elaborate. The Nikkei business daily reported last week that the company would sign a contract to supply Tesla Motors Inc with solar panels from plants in Japan and Malaysia.
Tesla said in October it would collaborate with Panasonic, its longstanding battery partner, to manufacture solar cells and panels at a New York factory. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
Jan 25 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said it withdrew natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility for a second day in a row on Wednesday to support the reliability of the region's gas and electricity systems during a cold snap.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Officials from President Donald Trump's administration are currently reviewing the content of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website, but have no immediate plans to remove the website content on climate change, The Hill quoted an EPA spokesman as saying on Wednesday.