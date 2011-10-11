Oct 11 Panasonic Corp (6752.T) will supply the
lithium-ion battery cells for the first sedan made by Tesla
Motors (TSLA.O), the companies said on Tuesday.
Panasonic is to supply enough cells for 80,000 Tesla Model
S vehicles over the next four years, including meeting Tesla's
need for 6,000 preorders in 2012, the companies said.
"This supply agreement helps ensure Tesla will meet its
costs and margin targets for Model S," said a statement from
Panasonic and Tesla.
Panasonic has supplied Tesla with battery cells since 2009,
when Tesla produced only the Roadster, which has a price tag
ranging from $109,000 to more than $140,000. The Model S sedan
base model will be priced at $57,400, before a $7,500 federal
tax credit and other incentives.
About two weeks ago, Tesla showed off a production
prototype of the Model S to customers who reserved the vehicle
in advance.
In 2010, Panasonic invested $30 million in Tesla to "deepen
the partnership and foster the growth of the electric vehicle
industry," the joint statement said. Also in 2010, Toyota said
it would take a $50 million stake in Tesla.
Tesla co-founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk said
Panasonic's participation was an "endorsement of our
technology."
Tesla supplies powertrains and batteries to Toyota Motor
Corp (7203.T) and to Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).
Tesla won a $465 million loan guarantee in 2009 from the
U.S. Department of Energy.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)