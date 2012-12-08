UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Tokyo Dec 8 Panasonic Corp is considering selling its main building in Tokyo by the end of March 2013, the Asahi newspaper said on Saturday, in an effort to secure funds as it struggles against heavy losses.
Panasonic, which is based in Osaka, western Japan, has warned it will post a net loss of close to $10 billion in the year to March 31, as it writes off billions of yen in tax-deferred assets and goodwill related to its mobile phone, solar panel and small lithium battery businesses.
Panasonic, Japan's biggest commercial employer, is in talks with financial institutions, the Asahi report said. If it sells the building, Panasonic plans to lease offices there, it said.
About 2,000 employees work at the building, which was built in 2003 with cutting edge, energy-saving technology, Asahi said.
In November, ratings agency Fitch downgraded the debt ratings of Panasonic and Sony Corp to "junk" status.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources