TOKYO Nov 8 In a presentation beamed to
Panasonic Corp offices around the world last week,
company president Kazuhiro Tsuga stunned middle managers with
the blunt message that their bonuses would be cut by more than a
third.
A couple of hours later, he warned investors in Tokyo that
Panasonic would lose close to $10 billion in the year to March
as it writes down assets and restructures - taking cumulative
losses at the 94-year-old firm to nearly $25 billion in five
years. Tsuga branded the maker of Viera TVs a "loser" in
consumer electronics.
Tsuga's move, and its execution, mark him out as a bold
leader who is not averse to taking the tough decisions to turn
around Panasonic. With local rivals Sony Corp and Sharp
Corp, Panasonic is battling something of a death spiral
of crushed demand in an anemic global economy, intense
competition, a bloated business portfolio and weakened finances.
Karl Roberts, managing director at AlixPartners, said the
mobile gadgets market, a near-duopoly of Samsung Electronics
and Apple Inc, is a "winner take all
business," but the hope for rivals is that product life cycles
can turn over fairly quickly.
"The question for all companies who are not Apple or Samsung
is what are their prospects for those distinctive market place
developments. What everybody's after is how do we get to that
durable success that companies such as Apple have achieved."
Tsuga, 55, who has a liking for muscular cars, preaches
survival through tough love.
He warned his managers that businesses failing to earn
margins of at least 5 percent would have no place in a
re-modelled Panasonic, according to a person at the company who
was not authorized to speak about the closed-door broadcast.
BOLD CHOICE
After a long career in research and development, Tsuga was
appointed to his first senior managerial post only four years
ago. That relative inexperience, along with his bluntness, could
be among his trump cards, breaking the mould of a Japanese
management culture that is reluctant to let individual
businesses sink.
His promotion to the top job just four months ago is a bold
move by Panasonic, which is Japan's biggest commercial employer
with 300,000 staff churning out everything from light bulbs and
bicycles to TVs, robotic hair washers and air conditioners. His
ultimatum to kill off weak units and beat a path away from
consumer electronics to household appliances, car batteries,
solar energy and lighting, sets him on an alternative
restructuring route to his rivals.
"Tsuga is an unusual person, and I mean that in a good way,"
said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management, a Tokyo-based
fund which doesn't own Panasonic stock. "He looks like someone
who can get things done."
SURVIVAL STRATEGIES
Under Kazuo Hirai, Sony is doubling down on consumer
gadgets, building a future around cameras, games and mobile
devices, while Sharp's new chief Takashi Okuda sees survival
through convincing Apple and others to buy its advanced
power-saving screens, and beefing up capital and customers
through a tie-up with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
.
"Japan's consumer electronic makers were great in the 1990s
and then lost it," said Mitsuhige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Investment Management in Tokyo. They all now face the
same challenge: to restructure and "build products that will
sell around the globe," he added.
Tsuga's house cleaning, including not paying a dividend for
the first time in more than six decades, comes at a price.
Panasonic shares, already bumping along at multi-decade
lows, slumped by almost a fifth on the huge loss forecast,
wiping $3 billion off its market value and prompting Standard &
Poor's to cut its credit rating to close to junk. On Tuesday,
the stock touched its lowest since early 1975 - when Tsuga was
still at college.
While the survival of Japan's three big TV makers is not
guaranteed, Tsuga's no-nonsense approach to turning around a
sprawling electronics giant has been well received by some, with
Goldman Sachs reaffirming its 'buy' rating on Panasonic shares
and JP Morgan analyst Yoshiharu Izumi saying the writedowns are
a sign of a "major shift in corporate mindset".
OUTSIDER WITHIN
Tsuga joined Panasonic in 1979 with a degree in biophysical
engineering, and was given the job of getting machines to talk
with voice synthesizers. His first project was working on an
electronic version of the Chinese board game, Go.
For the next 29 years, he was in research and development,
building up a portfolio of patents, but developing little
management experience. In 1986, he earned a master's degree in
computer science from the University of California, Santa
Barbara - and drove a Ford Mustang convertible, associates say.
His shift away from cloistered research centres began in
2003 when he was asked to lead talks with competitors and
Hollywood studios on establishing a Blu-ray standard for DVDs.
"Tsuga honed the toughness that is indispensable to a
manager," during that time, Noriko Fukuoka, an engineer who
worked with him, said in a recent in-house magazine interview,
adding that Tsuga can "come across as blunt".
DRIVING COST CUTS
In 2008, Tsuga was put in charge of automotive components -
just months before the Lehman Brothers collapse tipped the
global economy into recession and battered global car sales.
Tsuga's management inexperience was clear in those early
days, said an executive who worked with him then. "He was not
seen as someone pegged for the top," he added, asking not to be
named due to the personal nature of his comments.
As orders dried up, Tsuga toured struggling automakers in
the United States and Europe and, in a nod to Panasonic's
biggest customer, he bought a Volkswagen Tiguan
sport utility vehicle. His appeal, and a cost-cutting drive that
eliminated a swathe of middle managers, returned his division to
profit within a year. After a stepping-stone year heading the
audiovisuals unit, where he shut plasma screen production lines,
Tsuga had moved into pole position for the top job.
Installed behind the president's desk, with a large globe
alongside, he swiftly slashed headquarter staffing to just 150
from 7,000 to speed up decision making. By April, he wants to
have identified almost three dozen of Panasonic's 88 businesses
for closure, sale or merger.
Seeking out low productivity units, Tsuga may tackle the
industrial devices business, which includes semiconductors,
switches and motors. It employs around a third of Panasonic's
workforce but brings in only a fifth of sales.
Analysts say the 25 billion yen ($310 million) in cost cuts
Tsuga has so far set out for next year aren't enough. He will
have to at least quadruple that number, said Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analyst Eiichi Katayama.
"We are waiting eagerly to see a demonstration of Tsuga's
management capabilities."