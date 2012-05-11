BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Osaka Japan May 11 Japan's Panasonic Corp on Friday said it expects to sell 15.5 million flat screen televisions this fiscal year, down from 17.5 million units in the year that ended in March.
(Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.