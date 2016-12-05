VIENNA Dec 5 Austrian automotive light maker ZKW Group said on Monday it was not in talks with Japan's Panasonic about a possible takeover.

"ZKW is not conducting sales negotiations with Panasonic or other potential suitors," a spokeswoman said.

A ZKW takeover was among various deals the Japanese company was considering to accelerate its push into the automotive electronics markets, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)