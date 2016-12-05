UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA Dec 5 Austrian automotive light maker ZKW Group said on Monday it was not in talks with Japan's Panasonic about a possible takeover.
"ZKW is not conducting sales negotiations with Panasonic or other potential suitors," a spokeswoman said.
A ZKW takeover was among various deals the Japanese company was considering to accelerate its push into the automotive electronics markets, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources