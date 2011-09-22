(Follows alerts)
Sept 23 Panasonic Corp is aiming for
its new comprehensive environmental solutions business to bring
in sales of more than 300 billion yen ($3.93 billion) in fiscal
2015, about three times the current figure.
Panasonic Electric Works will merge with the parent in
January and integrate its businesses with those of Panasonic and
Sanyo Electric Co, the daily reported, quoting Shusaku Nagae,
president of subsidiary Panasonic Electric Works Co.
To make a full push into foreign markets, the Panasonic
group could also embark on mergers and acquisitions abroad, the
business daily reported.
"We may engage in two or three M&As in Europe and the United
States as early as this fiscal year," Nagae told Nikkei.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan)
($1 = 76.310 Japanese Yen)