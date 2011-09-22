(Follows alerts)

Sept 23 Panasonic Corp is aiming for its new comprehensive environmental solutions business to bring in sales of more than 300 billion yen ($3.93 billion) in fiscal 2015, about three times the current figure.

Panasonic Electric Works will merge with the parent in January and integrate its businesses with those of Panasonic and Sanyo Electric Co, the daily reported, quoting Shusaku Nagae, president of subsidiary Panasonic Electric Works Co.

To make a full push into foreign markets, the Panasonic group could also embark on mergers and acquisitions abroad, the business daily reported.

"We may engage in two or three M&As in Europe and the United States as early as this fiscal year," Nagae told Nikkei. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan) ($1 = 76.310 Japanese Yen)