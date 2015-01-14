SYDNEY Jan 14 Australian-listed PanAust Ltd
has cut 5 percent of its workforce, mostly employed at
its copper mine in Laos, as the price of copper has sunk to its
lowest level in more than half a decade.
PanAust, one of only two foreign companies with mines in
Laos, has targeted a 30 percent rise in copper-in-concentrate
production from its Phu Kham mine over the next few years and is
looking into developing a second copper mine, the Frieda River
lode in Papua New Guinea.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
sits under $5,600 a tonne, the weakest since July 2009.
Prices have lost more than 11 percent in January, putting them
on track for the worst month since May 2012.
"These organisational changes are necessary to ensure our
operations continue to remain competitive and reflect the
company's priorities in 2015 of efficiency optimisation at
existing operations and advancing the Frieda River project
towards a development decision," PanAust said on Wednesday.
PanAust shares fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday to
A$1.35, while the wider market was down just 0.3
percent. The stock has fallen 27 percent over the past year.
PanAust expects to report that it touched the upper end of
its 2014 copper production guidance of 65-70,000 tonnes when it
releases fourth-quarter operations data on Jan. 29. UBS is
forecasting it will have produced 70,000 tonnes.
Chinese-based MMG Ltd, the owner of the other mine
in Laos, Sepon, said it would report production figures on
Thursday.
A total of 182 jobs were cut at the Phu Kham mine, reducing
annual operating costs by $15.5 million, PanAust said.
Attrition and expiration of employment contracts should pare
the headcount further during the year, it added.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alan Raybould)