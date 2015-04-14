MELBOURNE, April 15 Australian copper and gold
miner PanAust Ltd rejected on Wednesday an $844 million
bid from its top shareholder, China's Guangdong Rising Assets
Management (GRAM), but said it would be open to discussing a
better offer.
GRAM offered A$1.71 a share, valuing PanAust at
A$1.1 billion ($844 million), well below an offer of A$2.30 a
share it made last year that PanAust also rebuffed.
"The PanAust Board believes there are compelling reasons why
GRAM should pay more if it wishes to acquire increased ownership
of PanAust," the company said in a statement, as expected.
It justified the rejection by saying that its shares, at
A$1.74, last traded above GRAM's offer, indicating the market
agreed that the offer was too low.
"While we believe the current offer is inadequate, we are
open to engagement and to considering all proposals which we
believe are in the best interests of our shareholders," PanAust
Chairman Garry Hounsell said in a statement.
PanAust mines copper in Laos and paid $125 million in late
2013 for the rights to the huge Frieda River copper project in
Papua New Guinea. It cut 5 percent of its workforce in January
as copper traded around its lowest level in half a decade.
Guangdong, which owns 24 percent of PanAust, has urged
shareholders to accept the all-cash offer, warning that PanAust
may need to raise additional capital to get the Frieda River
project into production, potentially sending its shares lower.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)