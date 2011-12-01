* Placement to be completed in two tranches
* Issuance to ensure firm is well funded for Africa
exploration
NAIROBI Dec 1 Australia's Pancontinental
Oil and Gas said on Thursday it was planning to raise
up to $15 million through a cash call to fund its exploration
activities in Kenya and Namibia and boost its working capital.
The company said it would float up to 200 million shares in
the placement at an issue price of 7.5 cents per share.
"The strength of interest in the placement will ensure
Pancontinental is well funded for exploration activities in its
African licences in what we believe will be a transformational
year as we look forward to, amongst other activities, drilling
on the giant Mbawa prospect," CEO Barry Rushworth said in a
statement.
Pancontinental said the cash call would be completed in two
tranches with up to 99.1 million shares being issued in the
first phase and the balance of up to 100.9 million shares issued
in a second batch, subject to shareholder approval.
With partners, Pancontinental holds exploration licences for
four blocks off Lamu, along the south of Kenya's coast.
It has commenced seismic surveys on a set of blocks - L10A
and L10B - off the east African country's coastline with its
partners and targets to complete the exercise by mid-2012.
The Australian firm's joint partners in those blocks include
BG Group Plc Premier Oil Investment and Cove
Energy Plc
Kenya has no proven oil reserves, but interest in the
hydrocarbon potential of the east African region has shot up in
recent years after gas discoveries in Tanzania and Mozambique
and billions of barrels of oil in Uganda.
The Australian firm's joint partners in L8 include Apache
Corporation, Origin Energy Limited and Tullow Kenya B.V.
Pancontinental plans to begin drilling on block L6 in 2012
and said it was seeking a rig to sink wells on the Mbawa
prospect on block L8 off Kenya's coast mid next year which was
recently farmed-in to Tullow Kenya B.V, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Britain's Tullow Oil
Offshore Namibia, Pancontinental holds the 17,000 square
kilometre licence EL 0037 where it has an 85 percent interest.
It is the operator of this licence.
The offshore East African margin, including Kenya, has
become an international hot spot for oil and gas exploration.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)