Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish jewellery maker Pandora sees big potential in product categories beyond its core charm bracelet business, but the company is focused on fixing the basics of the business, its interim chief said on Tuesday.
"The intention to continue to build a large business beyond the beads and bracelet category is certainly there and continues to be there," interim Chief Executive Marcello Bottoli said.
"The focus right now is to fix the basics," Bottoli said.
He also told Reuters in a telephone interview that his role was temporary and he would eventually hand over to a permanent CEO.
"My role is interim CEO at this stage, and we should stay there...at some point in time I will step down," Bottoli said after Pandora reported lower third-quarter profits that nonetheless beat market expectations. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League's title game in four years.